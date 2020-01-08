Suspect arrested in shooting death of truck driver

Posted 9:10 pm, January 8, 2020, by , , and , Updated at 04:06PM, January 9, 2020

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a truck driver.

James Huddleston, 27

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says James Huddleston, 27, has been charged with several felonies, including first degree murder.

SCSO first named Huddleston as a person of interest in the case on Wednesday evening.

Dajuantae Stuart (Courtesy of the family via WKRN)

Authorities sent out an alert for Huddleston after 30-year-old Dajuantae Stuart of Hermitage, Tennessee was found shot to death in the cab of a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road, just outside the community of Fisherville.

Captain Anthony Buckner with the SCSO told WREG it wasn’t clear how Stuart died until detectives discovered images captured on a camera inside the truck’s cab.

“I don’t know where this case would be if it were not for the video footage,” Buckner said.

After reviewing footage from inside the tractor-trailer, deputies determined this to be a homicide.

From the truck’s footage, deputies were able to find an image of a person of interest in the case. Buckner said the photos were quickly released to the public.

Huddleston turned himself in Thursday morning.

