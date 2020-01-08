Shelby County deputies search for suspect who shot, killed truck driver on interstate

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are on a manhunt after a truck driver was apparently shot and killed on a Shelby County interstate early Wednesday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was found dead with a gunshot wound in the cab of a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road.

After reviewing footage from inside the tractor-trailer, deputies determined this to be a homicide. They identified the victim as 30-year-old Dajuante Stuart of Hermitage, Tennessee.

From the truck’s footage, deputies were able to find an image of a person of interest in the case.

The person of interest has a tattoo on his arm and could possibly be wearing a Super Mario backpack.

Anyone with information should immediately contact local law enforcement or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.