MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in South Memphis early Wednesday morning.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a man had been shot near Lamar Avenue and Airways. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center, but is expected to be okay, authorities said.

Authorities have not released any details on what happened.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.