Memphis QB Brady White returning for final year

Posted 6:36 pm, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 06:42PM, January 8, 2020

In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Memphis quarterback Brady White warms up before an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, in Memphis, Tenn. Brady White has two seasons of eligibility remaining, yet he already has earned his master's degree. White now is working toward his doctorate while leading Memphis into its season opener Saturday against Mississippi. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis quarterback Brady White says he will be returning to the Tigers for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

White announced his return on Twitter, joining wide receiver Damonte Coxie, who announced his return last week, as two offensive powers that the Tigers will have again in their arsenal next season.

“I wouldn’t want to be with any other group of guys and I can’t wait to get back to work with them,” White said on Twitter. “We will continue to take this program to new heights and make this beautiful city proud.”

The 2020 season will be White’s fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

The 2019 football season was a wildly successful one for the Tigers.

Memphis hosted its first-ever ESPN College GameDay broadcast, and the school played in the Cotton Bowl, its first-ever New Year’s Six bowl game.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.