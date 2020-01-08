× Memphis QB Brady White returning for final year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis quarterback Brady White says he will be returning to the Tigers for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

White announced his return on Twitter, joining wide receiver Damonte Coxie, who announced his return last week, as two offensive powers that the Tigers will have again in their arsenal next season.

“I wouldn’t want to be with any other group of guys and I can’t wait to get back to work with them,” White said on Twitter. “We will continue to take this program to new heights and make this beautiful city proud.”

The 2020 season will be White’s fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

The 2019 football season was a wildly successful one for the Tigers.

Memphis hosted its first-ever ESPN College GameDay broadcast, and the school played in the Cotton Bowl, its first-ever New Year’s Six bowl game.