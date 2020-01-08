Man pleads guilty to rape of 11-year-old girl

Posted 11:12 am, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 11:13AM, January 8, 2020

Joshua Gates Weisberg-Pool/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man on trial for the rape of an 11-year-old girl pleaded guilty to the charges just before the victim was set to take the stand.

Clarence Williams was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole on rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery charges.

According to investigators, the 52-year-old was taken into custody after it came to light that he had assaulted the young girl in her bedroom in 2016. She later told authorities that Williams had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Williams’ wife took the stand to testify against him. The victim was set to take the stand when he decided to plead guilty.

