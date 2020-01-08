× Man from viral 2016 fundraiser now charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who went viral in 2016 when thousands of dollars were raised for him and his family has now been charged with murder.

Chauncy and Timothy Black are now both charged with second-degree murder, in addition to the previous charges they’re facing in connection to a Hickory Hill murder last weekend.

Timothy told police someone shot at their home Saturday night, so they returned fire.

But one of those bullets hit a house across the street, killing 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield.

Chauncy Black is no stranger to the media.

In 2016, he was featured after going viral when he asked a stranger to buy him donuts in a grocery store parking lot. The person not only did that but created a GoFundMe and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Black’s family.

Both Chauncy and Timothy will be back in court Thursday.

Jaylin and Tyrek Edwards are also brothers who are also charged in connection with this case. They face aggravated assault and other charges.