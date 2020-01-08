× Man found naked, unresponsive at West Memphis gas station

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family wants answers after a loved one was found naked and unresponsive at a West Memphis gas station and is still fighting for his life.

Alice Warren, her daughter and her grandson have spent the last few days at Baptist East while doctors decide how to proceed with her son.

“They found him at a gas station naked, no clothes on, naked, and man covered in mud from the head to the toe,” Warren said.

She said her 52-year-old son Carl Carlton came to the hospital brain-dead after he was found in the parking lot of a Pilot gas station Sunday night in West Memphis.

“They are saying he was held under the water so long, the mud, I guess he lost the oxygen,” Warren said.

Family members said Carlton, a truck driver from Alabama, was in Memphis visiting his cousin and had only been here a day or two when was found in West Memphis. They said the cousin admitted he was the one who called 911, but he said he left before police got to the scene and couldn’t tell them what happened to Carlton.

“He had my son’s phone and wallet, truck and keys,” Warren said.

West Memphis Police said a detective was called out to the gas station and has been in contact with the hospital. But police said they don’t suspect foul play and believe Carlton’s injuries are consistent with a fall.

Carlton’s son, though, said he hasn’t had a chance to talk to detectives yet, and none of this makes sense.

“I just want to know what happened to him; why my cousin hasn’t come to the hospital,” he said.

Family members said they will be waiting on the medical examiner’s report, as police are not releasing any more information.