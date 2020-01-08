County leaders discuss increasing Memphis-area wheel tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis-area drivers may have to shell out more cash to fix a growing problem. It's controversial, but county leaders say more dollars are necessary.

The proposal sponsored by county commissioners Willie Brooks, Tami Sawyer and Van Turner is a $20 increase to the county's wheel tax — the money you pay to drive on the area's roads. Right now, the wheel tax is $50.

A discussion about the need for strong public transportation and the proposal lasted for more than three hours.

"And we wonder why people are so frustrated with government. I'm frustrated sitting here," county commissioner Amber Mills said.

Mills didn't hold back on blasting the increased wheel tax plan.

"Everybody's not at the table for this plan," Mills explained.

If commissioners sign off on the resolution, most drivers will be paying $70.

Commissioner Sawyer made an amendment excluding those making $30,000 or less. Commissioner Brooks argued it comes out to a $1.67 per month increase, generating about $9 million for the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

This resolution comes after a lengthy presentation given by Mayor Lee Harris about the state of public transportation: MATA. He said something has to be done to make the transit system more environmental, economic and equitable.

Several major companies and the chamber of commerce also spoke about the need of strong public transportation but didn't speak directly to this latest proposal.

While everyone agreed MATA needs help, the problem lies with the remedy.

Commissioners agreed in a 5-4 vote with two abstaining to send the issue down to the full commission Monday. The resolution needs 9 votes to pass.

Multiple groups pushing for the increase said they'll do what they can to convince commissioners the money is needed.

"A couple of the commissioners asked for more detailed information for the resolution that's being proposed, and I think that they are fair questions," MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld said.

The vote of 9 votes must happen twice. WREG will be there Monday to let you know what happens.

WREG reached out to the county mayor's office for a comment, but we have not heard back.