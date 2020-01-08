Canine officers begin patrolling Mid-South high school in search of contraband

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Houston High School is increasing its security by hiring a few four-legged officers.

In a letter sent to parents, administrators said students can expect to see detection canines on campus conducting inspections.

The Houston High administration said the trained canines will conduct random inspections for drugs, alcohol and other banned items. They said this is just another way to ensure safety for all students and faculty.

“I think my parents think it’s a good idea just because there’s been a lot of school shootings,” student Madison Skaggs said.

Skaggs and Sophia Jones are both juniors at Houston. They said they were notified Tuesday of the school’s decision to bring in trained canines for extra security.