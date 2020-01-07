× West Memphis Police locate 5-year-old child who walked away from school

***UPDATE*** West Memphis Police said Zavyian Crawford has been found safe and is with family.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are searching for a 5-year-old they believe walked way form Faulk Elementary on Tuesday.

Officers say Zavyian Crawford walked off during dismissal around 2:50 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt that had a teddy bear on the front, blue jeans with holes around the knees, a blue jacket and black shoes.

If you have seen Zavyian, contact West Memphis Police immediately at (870) 732-7555.