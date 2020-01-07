× Vols earn first SEC win at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 14 points to lead a balanced Tennessee offense in a 69-59 victory over Missouri on Tuesday.

Six players scored in double figures for the Volunteers (9-5, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who outscored the Tigers by 10 points over the final six minutes. John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Jalen Johnson, Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi each scored 11.

Tray Jackson scored a career-high 11 and Mitchell Smith added 11 points for the Tigers (8-6, 0-2 SEC).

Tennessee entered the game ranked 13th in the SEC in shooting percentage (.426), while Missouri was the league leader in field-goal percentage defense (.365). The Volunteers weren’t bothered in the least, shooting 53.5% overall and 45.8% from 3-point range.

The teams combined for eight traveling violations in the first half, but Tennessee cleaned up its act in the final minutes and scored the final six points to take a 32-28 halftime lead. Johnson, who entered the game averaging 2.4 points, scored 11 first-half points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The game was tied at 53 with six minutes left before Vescovi went on a personal 8-0 run to start the Volunteers’ late surge.