Tunica County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of two suspects they consider “armed and dangerous.”

Zykeione Campbell is wanted by deputies on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge while Terrance Jackson is wanted for robbery.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you can help, call Tunica Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.