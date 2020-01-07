× Tennessee to offer paid family leave to state employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order requiring paid family leave for all state employees.

““Strong families make for strong communities, and I am proud that Tennessee will lead the nation in supporting our employees,” Lee said. “This is an impactful investment in the state workforce and will allow us to continue to attract and retain the best workforce possible.”

The action was applauded by lawmakers.

“Paid family leave for state employees builds upon our recent efforts creating safe, nurturing environments for our children, while strengthening bonds between parents and their newly adopted or newborn sons and daughters, said House Majority Leader William Lambert. “This important benefit levels the playing field for our state departments, agencies, and the General Assembly so we can attract and retain the best and brightest employees.”

“Tennessee is proud to be a pro-family state, and this initiative strengthens our commitment to families and is a step in the right direction. We have all experienced scenarios where we have had to choose between work and family. This initiative ensures our state employees will no longer have to make that difficult choice,” added Rep. Esther Helton.

The new policy will take effect on March 1.