× Teen in critical condition after being hit by a van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl is critically hurt after being hit by a van outside of Craigmont Middle School on Tuesday.

Memphis police confirm the girl was hit by a tan van around 6 p.m.

She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.