Teen accused of burglarizing Wooddale High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high school student is accused of breaking into Wooddale High School to steal electronics over winter break.

The 18-year-old Xavier King is a student at Wooddale and was taken into custody, while in class, on Monday. Police say he waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to breaking into the school and stealing two large TVs and a portable speaker from one of the classrooms.

It happened December 22 and was not discovered until Monday when school staff identified King as the person in the surveillance video.

"All I know is that the school called me and told me they had my son," his mother told us. "The next thing I know is MPD was at my door, confiscating the TVs. I'm like: 'what's going on?' and my son, I haven't communicated with him so I can't tell you what's going on cause I really don't know."

The police report says the TVs were recovered at King's home in the airport area but the portable speaker was not mentioned.

WREG requested a copy of the school's security camera video but were told it is evidence in the case and would not be released.

His mother says she is distraught and just trying to find out what exactly happened.

"I guess he is in jail. I don't know. I haven't seen my son in 48 hours. I haven't seen him, I haven't talked to him so I can't tell you nothing more than I'm telling you now."