× Rebels open SEC play with loss in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Josh Nebo scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and collected four blocks as Texas A&M wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi 57-47 on Tuesday night.

The Rebels leaped to a 29-19 halftime lead thanks to Breein Tyree’s hot hand and the Aggies’ collective cold shooting. Tyree scored 21 points in the first half, thanks to sinking 8-of-10 field goals, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Meantime the Aggies missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, and finished 3-of-17 from long range.

Tyree entered the contest averaging 16.5 points per game, good for seventh in the SEC. But the Aggies (7-6, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) figured out how to minimize the guard, and went on a hot streak of their own to start the second half, in outscoring the Rebels 15-3 to grab a 34-32 lead with about 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Tyree led the Rebels (9-5, 0-1) with 26 points. Emanuel Miller finished with nine rebounds for the Aggies. The Aggies had started SEC play with a loss at Arkansas on Saturday, while the Rebels played their first conference game after a loss at Wichita State on Saturday.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis also coached at A&M for a lone season (1990-91), and the NCAA hit the Aggies with a ban from postseason play in 1991-92 and two years probation following his tenure in College Station.