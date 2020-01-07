× Police: Student breaks into Wooddale High to steal teacher’s belongings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old high school student was arrested after police say he was caught on camera breaking into Wooddale High School to steal a teacher’s belongings.

On Monday, the teacher alerted authorities after he discovered that someone had smashed a window in his classroom and stolen two televisions and a portable speaker. The teacher and officials reviewed the surveillance video and was reportedly able to identify the suspect as Xavier King, a student at the school.

King was located in class and detained by the school officer.

During questioning, authorities said King admitted to the burglary and theft.