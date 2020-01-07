× Police search for person of interest after 10-year-old shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released an image of a person of interest after a 10-year-old was shot in late December.

On December 29, the mother told police she was leaving a party in the 2800 block of Coleman Road with her three children when shots were fired. One of the bullets struck the back of her 2008 Chevrolet Impala, striking her 10-year-old son.

The suspect was possibly driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica.

Police released a picture of a person of interest in the case on Monday.

If you recognize him or know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.