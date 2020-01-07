Police release video of Memphis homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released surveillance video of a suspect they say is responsible for killing one man and injuring another.

The incident happened on November 29 around 3:18 p.m. in the area of 500 South Main Street.

The video shows the man get out of a black Infiniti with a gun, run up a driveway and then retreat back towards the car.

When first responders arrived they found one male victim inside a vehicle on the scene. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died. The second victim survived his injuries, authorities said.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.