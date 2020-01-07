× Police looking for two children taken from school by the same person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two children they say were last seen with the same person.

Police say both Jaylen and Jessica Wilder were taken out of school at Dunbar Elementary School by Samantha Wilder, who is Jaylen’s biological mother and does not have custody and is also Jessica’s sister.

Jaylen is 9 years old, 4-foot-8 and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants and a backpack with a cartoon on it. Jessica is 14 years old, 5-foot-9 and last seen wearing her hair in a pony tail.

Samantha is 5-foot-6 and has a mental disorder. Police believe both children are endangered.

Call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677 if you have any information on their whereabouts.