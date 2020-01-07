Police investigating shooting at Parkway Village hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to Parkway Village overnight following a shooting at a hotel.

WREG's Melissa Moon spoke with a guest at the OYO hotel in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue who said he heard three shots around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center but it's not clear how badly he was hurt.

Our photographer spotted what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of the hotel. Police were also seen walking in and out of the building.