Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart

Posted 6:30 am, January 7, 2020, by

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot at a Walmart store in New Orleans on Monday evening and a female was shot and wounded, authorities said.

Police said they detained a man for questioning afterward but declined to identify him or provide further information.

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement late Monday that officers were called to a Walmart in the city’s Gentilly district about another officer requesting assistance. The statement said a city police officer who was working a secondary employment security detail at the store had taken a man in custody.

According to the report, responding officers found another male in an aisle of the store with a gunshot wound to the chest. It said that person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said a second person, identified as female, had a gunshot wound to the foot and was in stable condition.

The names, ages and other information about those involved weren’t immediately released. A motive for the shooting also wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Police said a local coroner’s office would conduct an autopsy on the man found dead.

