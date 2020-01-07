× New project brings new grocery store to Memphis food desert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new project plans to bring a grocery store to a community that is considered a ‘food desert.’

Developers are working to turn an unoccupied building on North Hollywood, right off I-40 in Frayser, into a grocery store. They say they are in negotiations with a company and say the talks are going well but would not name the company.

People living in the area have limited options for groceries. Right now, convenience stores, dollar stores and a few small markets are the only food options in the neighborhood.

A well-known pastor in Frayser, Pastor Deandre Brown, says this project could help bring more investments to the area.

“When you look at the state of the community and how we’ve been looked upon as one of the worst areas in the neighborhood, it’s difficult to find people to invest,” Brown explained. “I pray this anchor is just a catalyst for more opportunities for people to invest in our neighborhood.”

The developers received millions of dollars in tax incentives for the projects. They told WREG’s Andrew Ellison these incentives are key to the project. It would not happen without this money.