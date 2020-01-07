MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N’ Out’ returns to Fedex Forum

Posted 2:19 pm, January 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Actor/television personality Nick Cannon arrives at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nick Cannon is bringing his wildly popular MTV “Wild ‘N’ Out” tour back to the Mid-South.

The tour will be stopping at FedExForum on Thursday, March 26.

Tickets going on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum box office or by phone at (800) 745-3000. Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP season ticket holders, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers and people who receive FedExForum event alert e-mails can purchase tickets start Thursday, January 9.

Fans can expect to see some popular cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentina, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck.

Rapper Saweetie is expected to perform live. For more information, you can visit FedExForum.com.

