MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N’ Out’ returns to Fedex Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nick Cannon is bringing his wildly popular MTV “Wild ‘N’ Out” tour back to the Mid-South.

The tour will be stopping at FedExForum on Thursday, March 26.

Tickets going on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum box office or by phone at (800) 745-3000. Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP season ticket holders, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers and people who receive FedExForum event alert e-mails can purchase tickets start Thursday, January 9.

Fans can expect to see some popular cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentina, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck.

Rapper Saweetie is expected to perform live. For more information, you can visit FedExForum.com.