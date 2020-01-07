Mississippi men accused of trying to cash fake lottery ticket

Posted 7:00 am, January 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

COLUMBUS, Miss. — Two Mississippi men were taken into custody after they allegedly tried to cash a fake lottery ticket.

According to CBS affiliate WCBI, Odis Latham and Russell Sparks made their way to the lottery office on Monday and handed over what appeared to be a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. Upon closer inspection, an employee noticed something was off.

The two men allegedly took a losing $5 ticket, cut out the middle part with the numbers and then replaced it with winning numbers.

Both men were arrested an charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and counterfeiting.

Mississippi just started selling lottery tickets in the state just a few months ago.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.