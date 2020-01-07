Mississippi men accused of trying to cash fake lottery ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Miss. — Two Mississippi men were taken into custody after they allegedly tried to cash a fake lottery ticket.

According to CBS affiliate WCBI, Odis Latham and Russell Sparks made their way to the lottery office on Monday and handed over what appeared to be a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. Upon closer inspection, an employee noticed something was off.

The two men allegedly took a losing $5 ticket, cut out the middle part with the numbers and then replaced it with winning numbers.

Both men were arrested an charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and counterfeiting.

Mississippi just started selling lottery tickets in the state just a few months ago.