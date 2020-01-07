Memphis Police officer suing department has history of being fired, reinstated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is suing the Memphis Police Department and three other officers, claiming they interfered with his marriage and tried to force him into unnecessary medical treatment.

Patrolman Marc Henderson filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis and three of his fellow officers in November. He claimed his supervisor, Col. Darrell Sheffield, interfered with his marriage.

WREG has learned Henderson is the same officer who was fired in 2013 on accusations he started a riot within the police department over a pay cut. According to records obtained by WREG, he told other officers, "...this is how we gonna do it. They are gonna issue us a squad car and a shotgun. We are gonna take it to the Mississippi and we are not gonna bring it back."

Mike Williams with the Memphis Police Association represented Henderson in that case. He says the department overreacted and reinstated Henderson in 2014.

"We were able to get him exonerated and get him his job back, all benefits, all back pay restored," Williams told WREG's Stacy Jacobson.

WREG filed an open records request for Henderson's current personnel file. Documents in the file show Henderson's wife called for help twice in November of 2018 for intimidation then for domestic violence. Henderson was supposed to be patrolling the highways during both incidents.

According to the lawsuit, Sheffield got involved the second time and directed two other officers to take Henderson to a mental health facility. Neither admitted him.

Sheffield was suspended for 10 days from work related to the incident, though prosecutors dropped the domestic violence charge against him for lack of evidence.

“They took him through a process they normally would not take a regular citizen through," Williams said.

Documents from 1990 show Sheffield was in his personal car when he saw someone run a stop sign. He tried to pull the car over and when it wouldn't stop he fired six shots into the car, hitting a child.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department for a response on these policies but have not heard back.