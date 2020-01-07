Memphis Grizzlies announce annual MLK game honorees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced the 2020 class of honorees for the 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game on Tuesday.

The celebration game is part of the NBA commemorating the 52nd anniversary of King’s assassination in Memphis.

This year’s class of honorees for the 15th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award include WNBA great Sheryl Swoopes, former NFL quarterback Doug Williams, NBA great Robert Parish and former NBA star Caron Butler.

All four honorees will be recognized before the Grizzlies’ Jan. 20 MLK celebration game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum.

The MLK celebration game will be televised locally on FOX Sports Southeast and nationally on TNT.

Memphis-based, Grammy Award-nominated band Southern Avenue will play the National Anthem before the game.

Grammy Award-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. will perform at halftime.