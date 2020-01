× Man hit and killed by car outside of Midtown Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by a car outside of the Kroger on Union Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police say the 55-year-old man was hit just before 1 p.m. and taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The driver did stay on the scene but it is not clear if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back with WREG for updates.