Leaves and debris raise concerns as heavy rains approach the Mid South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaves and debris are causing some concerns for Memphians as heavy rains are expected to hit the area over the weekend.

WREG spoke with several people who say the city has not picked up debris in some parts of town since November. One man, who is in town visiting family, says debris has a problem since he arrived three weeks ago.

Percy Williams says he's been working to keep the area near his home clean.

"I was trying to make it pretty around here for the holidays."

Memphis officials say their outside-the-cart pickups were delayed last month due to the holidays changing schedules. That is when a lot of leaves fell at the same time.

Some people told WREG the city should have been able to predict the issue and work around it.

The city says it could take them until the end of the month to get caught up on on the waste pickup.