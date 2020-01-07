× Germantown 19-year-old dies in I-40 crash in Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A 19-year-old Germantown man died in a crash on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County early Tuesday morning.

Arkansas State Police said Clint McCollum, of Germantown, Tennessee, crashed his 2001 Jeep Wrangler just after 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on a stretch of I-40 in Heth, Arkansas, and he was killed on the scene.

According to an ASP crash report, McCollum’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the median before going airborne and striking the embankment.

After crashing, the vehicle landed on the driver’s side.

McCollum was dead on the scene.