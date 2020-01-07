Florida woman has two sets of twins in a year

Posted 1:00 pm, January 7, 2020, by and , Updated at 01:02PM, January 7, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — A Florida mother’s story is making headlines after she gave birth to two sets of twins in 2019.

It all began back in March when Alexzandria Wolliston had her first set of twins, Mark and Malakhi.

Happy with the size of her family, Wolliston said she wasn’t planning on having any more children. Then came the big surprise!

In May, she learned that her young family would be growing again – by two.

On December 27, Kaylen and Kaleb were born.

Wolliston told WPTV that it’s a challenge that she’s excited for.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.