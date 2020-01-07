Florida woman has two sets of twins in a year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — A Florida mother’s story is making headlines after she gave birth to two sets of twins in 2019.

It all began back in March when Alexzandria Wolliston had her first set of twins, Mark and Malakhi.

Happy with the size of her family, Wolliston said she wasn’t planning on having any more children. Then came the big surprise!

In May, she learned that her young family would be growing again – by two.

On December 27, Kaylen and Kaleb were born.

Wolliston told WPTV that it’s a challenge that she’s excited for.