WREG uncovers new 2019 highway shootings, bringing total number to 46

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has uncovered new information about a dangerous local problem.

As it turns out, there were more shootings on Memphis highways and interstates in the year 2019 than previously thought.

Records obtained by WREG revealed nearly 10 more incidents that haven't been brought to light until now.

Sadly, nearly all of the additional incidents happened during the busy holiday travel season, with one on Christmas Day and several during the week of Thanksgiving.

In one case, a woman was trying to merge onto I-55 from I-240, but another driver wouldn't let her over. She told police she honked at him, so he drove up on her passenger side and shot at her.

Thankfully she wasn't hit and neither was her car, but as you an imagine, the incident terrified her. It's one of eight new highway shootings WREG uncovered in records we obtained.

This brings the total number of interstate or highway shootings in 2019 from 38 to 46, as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland pushes for more state troopers on the road to assist the extra police officers already patrolling.

"We also would like a permanent presence of the THP (Tennessee Highway Patrol) on the interstates," Strickland said last year. "We have had a significant number of interstate shootings, we've put more police officers out there, but the more HP officers we have there, the more officers we can have patrolling our streets in Memphis."

