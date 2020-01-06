Tigers take a huge tumble in the polls after loss to Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- After Saturday's loss to Georgia, the Tigers taking a tumble in the latest polls.

Not just out of the Top Ten.

The Tigers falling out of the Top 20, #21 in the A.P. and #22 in the Coaches Poll after that home loss to the Bulldogs.

As a matter of fact, lots of changes to this week's A.P. Poll. Just not at the top as the top three remain the same, Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas.

Baylor and Auburn up to four and five.

Six thru ten has Butler, unbeaten San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State. The Seminoles, the biggest mover, up eight spots this week.

The tigers at 21...making the biggest drop. Twelve spots as they get set to hit the road Thursday to take on the only other AAC team in the poll, 13-and-1 and 23rd ranked Wichita State.

At 14, Kentucky is one of just two SEC teams in this week's poll though Arkansas is just outside the Top 25 and #28.