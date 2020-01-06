× State education officials vote to close Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Early College High School will close after a vote from the Tennessee State Board of Education on Monday afternoon.

The State Board voted 8 to 0 against the school’s revocation appeal.

Shelby County Schools revoked the Southwest’s charter back in October.

The charter revocation happened after parents brought up issues about the school to SCS.

The school had a lengthy rebuttal to the charter revocation, explaining what it thought were solutions to some of the issues.

Southwest Early College High School will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.