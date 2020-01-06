Slain woman’s ex-boyfriend appears in court as friends mourn her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend before she was fatally stabbed in North Memphis appeared in court Monday.

United States Marshals picked up 22-year-old Keedrin Coppage on a first-degree murder warrant, but he was already wanted on kidnapping and assault charges.

Coppage appeared in court on the domestic violence charge. In looking at court documents, WREG found the victim, Sabrina Nguyen, made at least six previous reports against him. Domestic violence advocates said unfortunately, this is a common occurrence.

"You think it won't get to that level of your best friend dying on you," Nguyen's friend Heaven Langford said. "Like you never think your best friend is going to get murdered by this person because you just have faith in humanity and stuff like this won't happen."

Friends and family of Nyguen said things with her ex-boyfriend escalated to that point last week.

While Coppage has not been officially charged in Nyguen’s death, court documents provide insight into a very violent history between the two.

In one of several reports Nguyen made, she told police Coppage was “calling from several numbers and making threats to kill her.”

That report was made nearly a month before she was stabbed to death.

Coppage was released on bond nearly a week later and ordered to stay away from her, but friends said she’d endured the abuse long before then.

"She's even sent me voice recordings of him admitting he's been beating on her since October and just saying some real vile things," Langford said. "It was just so scary, and we'd ask Sabrina where he's at, what can we do for you. Tell us when this stuff is going on."

Domestic violence advocates said behavior often escalates, and it’s important to pay attention to red flags.

If you think you’re a victim of domestic violence, the Shelby County Family Safety Center encourages contacting them immediately.

Coppage has another court appearance later this month for the domestic violence charge he was given a bond for. At last check, he remains in jail at 201 Poplar.