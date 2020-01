× Puerto Rico hit with a magnitude-5.8 earthquake

PUERTO RICO — An early-morning earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The magnitude 5.8 tremor was centered about 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, the USGS said.

The depth of the earthquake was about 3.7 miles below ground.

It was not immediately clear whether the quake caused any significant damage or injuries.

This is a developing story.