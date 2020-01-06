Police looking for suspects in Cordova gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two men who robbed a Circle K at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at the location at South Germantown Parkway and South Walnut Bend Road.

They released a video on Facebook showing the suspects entering the store and taking money from the cash register. They, then, took off on foot.

Police say both suspects are between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 and are between 18 and 21-years-old.

Anyone with information about this crime should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 528-CASH.