Police: Driver forced off the road, shot at in Orange Mound

Posted 7:26 am, January 6, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Memphis police are investigating after a driver was reportedly forced off the road and shot at.

The driver told police he was being followed by someone in a dark-colored Ford Expedition westbound on Carnes. When they made it to Baltimore, the driver of the Ford allegedly rear ended the back of the man’s car, sending him into a utility pole. The Hyundai eventually came to stop after hitting a fence at 2670 Carnes.

At some point during the incident, the complainant advised that the other driver fired a shot at him.

No one was hurt.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

