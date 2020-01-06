× Officials: 15-year-old accused of killing north Mississippi neighbor inside her home

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The 15-year-old accused of murdering a north Mississippi woman inside her home has been identified by authorities.

Joshua Easley – who was charged as an adult- is facing a murder charge, Desoto County District Attorney John Champion told WREG.

According to initial reports, authorities were called to an Allen Road home on January 2 and found 63-year-old Kelly Gene Daniel dead. They said they believe Easley entered his neighbor’s home, attacked Daniel and then strangled her before taking off in her car.

He was caught near Getwell and Holly Springs Road inside that vehicle, authorities told WREG.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office WREG the incident is under investigation.