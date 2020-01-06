× Manhunt Monday: Police ask for leads in Mario Moody’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help just a month after they found a man shot to death.

Police found Mario Moody’s body after they say he was shot several times in the parking lot of a gas station at Kirby Parkway and Shelby Drive.

His mother, Vivian Faulkner, says she was very close with her son and knew something was wrong when he did not pick up her call last month.

“His co-worker called me from his phone on his desk and I said, ‘OK that’s him,’ because his name shows up,” Faulkner explained. “She said, Mrs Vivian, have you heard form Mario? He always calls if he’s going to be late and we haven’t heard from him.”

His mother says she called police to report him missing and the detectives were at her doors within in minutes.

Officers say a witness saw Moody and another man arguing before the shooting. Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping into the driver’s seat of Moody’s car.

Witnesses also say they saw Moody getting into the passenger seat, later hearing shots being fired and Moody being pulled from the car.

Faulkner says her son did not deserve what happened to him.

“I’m not a person who says who should die and who shouldn’t, it is not my business, it is God’s, but Mario didn’t deserve to die like that.”

Officers found Moody’s car several blocks away and it appears he may have known his killer.

This investigation is still on-going and police are urging anyone with information to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.