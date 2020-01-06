× Man, woman found dead in north Mississippi identified

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — The man and woman who were found dead on a Benton County road last week have been identified.

On Monday, Benton County Coroner Larry Hobson identified the pair as Shaun Whitfield, 45, and Suzanne Ware, 40, of Sardis, but said they are not releasing a cause of death at this time.

People riding four-wheeelers discovered the bodies just southwest of the Spring Hill community around Hebron and Meridian roads. The area is a rural area and has very few homes.

Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby said his department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the case.

Foul play is suspected, but officials are not releasing more information at this time.