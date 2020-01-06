× Man arrested following Robinsonville shooting

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — One man has been booked in to the Tunica County jail following a shooting at a Robinsonville apartment complex.

On Sunday, Tunica County deputies were called to the River Pointe Apartments on Old Highway 61 in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male had been shot. He was transported by air to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, treated and released.

Witnesses and the victim told authorities that two vehicles fled the shooting scene at a high rate of speed after the incident. Deputies were able to locate one of the vehicles and the driver was taken into custody after he crashed his car on Nellie Johnson Drive.

That driver was identified as Deshun Isabell. He was booked into the county jail but so far the system has not updated to reflect the charges.

Authorities said they are searching for other individuals who may have been involved as well. If you know anything, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.