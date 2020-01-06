Live at 9: Tennessee General Assembly and Vanishing Kings

Tennessee General Assembly

The Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on January 14 and state lawmakers are already gearing up for a busy session.

From implementing the governor’s school voucher program, to criminal justice reform and more, some legislators have already begun filing legislation.

Senator Raumesh Akbari from Memphis and Rep. Mark White from Shelby County joins us to talk about their work this year.

Interview with Patrice Robinson

The Memphis City Council is gearing up for its first meeting of the year on Tuesday. Chairwoman Patrice Robinson talks about what's ahead for the group in 2020.

Vanishing Kings

The documentary "Vanishing Kings" takes a raw look at true life stories of black-on-black crimes in underprivileged communities.

Now, Pastor Ricky Floyd with Pursuit of God Tranformation plans to use it to help some young boys like 13-year-old Byron Allen right here in the Mid-South.