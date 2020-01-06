Shelby County inmate captured in Alabama after stealing truck at work release site

Posted 4:57 pm, January 6, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:40PM, January 6, 2020

Jack Kilpatrick, 39

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an inmate escaped a work release site in Memphis on Monday is back in custody.

Jack Kilpatrick was captured in Alabama after escaping a work release site on Clark Road around 7:45 a.m. Monday. The Shelby County Department of Corrections say he stole a truck from the site.

Kilpatrick was serving an 11-month, 29-day sentence for possession of methamphetamine, as well as an additional 90-day sentence. His sentence began Oct. 23, 2019.

 

 

