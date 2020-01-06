× Escaped inmate back in custody

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. — An inmate wanted after escaping a Sunflower County prison is in custody.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections confirmed on twitter that Dillion Williams has been captured. There was a $5,000 dollar reward offered for information leading to Williams arrest.

He and David May were reported missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman Farm, after an “emergency count” early in the morning.

Williams is serving a 40-year sentence for residential burglary and aggravated assault in Marshall County.