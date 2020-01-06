Does It Work: Complete Care Fabric Shaver

Posted 8:30 am, January 6, 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Kathleen Carroll can't stand when the fabric on her sweaters start to pill. Hopefully, the Complete Care Fabric Shaver can speed up the process.

It's battery powered and has a detachable fuzz collector, plus three setting to customize your fabric shave.

Carroll chose one of her black sweaters to test it on. Most of the pilling of the fabric was located in the front of the sweater and under the arm.

She adjusted the distance ring to the farthest away setting. Turned it on and got to work.

The Complete Care Fabric Shaver collected all of the pills and fuzz.

Complete Care Fabric Shaver, you passed the Does It Work test.

