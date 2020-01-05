CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves against Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Valanciunas drops 30 in Grizzlies win over the Suns
PHOENIX – Jonas Valanciunas scored 30 points, Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their second game in two days, holding off the Phoenix Suns 121-114.
Valanciunas shot 12 of 16 from the field, and Brooks made five 3-pointers before fouling out in the final minute. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds. Memphis has won five of its past eight games, including two of three on the current trip.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points to break the franchise record for consecutive games with at least 30 with six. Charles Barkley and Charlie Scott shared the previous mark.