Valanciunas drops 30 in Grizzlies win over the Suns

PHOENIX – Jonas Valanciunas scored 30 points, Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their second game in two days, holding off the Phoenix Suns 121-114.

Valanciunas shot 12 of 16 from the field, and Brooks made five 3-pointers before fouling out in the final minute. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds. Memphis has won five of its past eight games, including two of three on the current trip.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points to break the franchise record for consecutive games with at least 30 with six. Charles Barkley and Charlie Scott shared the previous mark.