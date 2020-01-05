× Tennessee inmates ask court to stop scheduling executions

NASHVILLE, Tenn – A Memphis man is one of nine death row inmates asking a state court to stop scheduling executions.

Tony Carruthers was forced to represent himself at a trial in 1994 after he and another man were convicted of killing three people in an illegal drug trade in Memphis.

A court filing says the trial judge refused to appoint Carruthers an attorney after he ran off about a half-dozen with threats of lack of cooperation.

Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Kelley Henry wrote a court never weighed in on whether Carruthers’ self-representation was constitutionally adequate.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery is seeking to set dates for eight other men. Four of the nine, including Carruthers, are African American. Attorneys for the inmates point that the justices could keep Tennessee moving in the opposite direction of the country as a whole or could join the ranks of most states in trending away from executions.

“While the standards of decency of the nation as a whole have evolved towards rejection of the death penalty, Tennessee has fallen out of step with the rest of the country – particularly in the last eighteen months, during which the State has executed six of its citizens at a rate not seen since before 1960,” attorneys for the inmates wrote.