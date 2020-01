× Man in custody after shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Police have a suspect detained after someone was shot at a gas station near the airport Saturday night.

Memphis police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop on Lamar Avenue, near American Way.

A woman called police saying her brother had been shot.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they have not filed charges.