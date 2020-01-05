× Man arrested in deadly Jackson Avenue stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing murder and kidnapping charges in connection to a deadly stabbing in North Memphis.

U.S. Marshals confirm Keedrin Coppage is accused of stabbing Sabrina Nguyen to death last week.

Police were called to the intersection of Maple Drive and Jackson Avenue Thursday.

Nguyen was found with multiple stab wounds.

U.S. Marshals say they arrested Coppage at a home on Patsy Circle on Friday.

According to the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center’s website, Coppage has a criminal history dating back to December of 2019.

He’s currently facing other charges including: stalking, assault, theft and kidnapping.

One court record says Nguyen called Memphis police December 14 saying Coppage was her ex-boyfriend and called her at least 25 times. She told police he threatened to “seriously harm her.”

Another record says, on December 15, Nguyen told police she received multiple calls early in the morning where a computer-type voice told her she was going to be killed. She told police the calls mentioned her child. On December 16, Nguyen gave police a statement saying the threats included unique information between herself and Coppage.

A third court record says Nguyen told police, on December 19, she was walking into 201 Poplar to get a restraining order against Coppage. He allegedly approached her with a knife in his waist band and tried to grab her. Nguyen ran from him then tripped and fell. She says that is when Coppage pulled out the knife and almost stabbed her. The record goes on to say Coppage told her if she made a commotion, he was going to kill her. Nguyen says Coppage took her to her car, put her in the passenger seat and drove her around for hours. Coppage supposedly let her go around 7 p.m. that night.

The following week, Nguyen showed up at the North Main police station. She told officers Coppage dropped her off and took off in her car and would not return it.

Coppage is scheduled to appear in a Memphis court room January 6.